COTABATO CITY — The Zamboanga City government on Monday suspended the business permit of a firecracker dealer whose merchandise in a warehouse exploded on Saturday, killing five people and hurting 21 others.

Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe had ordered the suspension pending investigation by the police and Bureau of Fire Protection, according to radio reports.

The explosions damaged buildings around the warehouse, they said. The owner of the firecracker business had been invited for questioning by police.

Mr. Dalipe led the distribution of relief support for the 21 blast victims, some of whom were still confined in hospitals. — John Felix M. Unson