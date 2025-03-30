COTABATO CITY — Plainclothes policemen and agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized P1 million worth of crystal meth (shabu) from a male dealer entrapped in Barangay Guiwan in Zamboanga City on Friday night.

Officials of the Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) confirmed on Sunday that the suspect is now detained, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Brig. Gen. Roel C. Rodolfo, director of PRO-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said the suspect was immediately arrested after selling more than a hundred grams of shabu, costing P1 million, during a tradeoff in a roadside motel in Barangay Guiwan in Zamboanga City.

Radio reports in Central Mindanao on Sunday stated that the operation was laid out with the help of confidential informants.

Mr. Rodolfo was quoted in radio reports as saying that the PRO-9 has an unrelenting anti-narcotics campaign supported by local executives and vigilant residents in all cities and provinces under its jurisdiction. — John Felix M. Unson