HUMAN RIGHTS advocates and families of drug war victims urged the Marcos administration to cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) and surrender Senator Ronald “Bato” M. dela Rosa following reports that the international tribunal had issued a warrant against him over the weekend.

In a statement on Sunday, Rise Up for Life and for Rights — a network of families of drug-related killings and their supporters — said they have long awaited accountability for former officials involved in the Duterte administration’s anti-drug campaign.

The group said Mr. Dela Rosa, a former Police chief, played a key role in the deadly drug war as former Police chief of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte, who is currently detained in The Hague.

“Bato deserves to be jailed alongside Duterte. Like his boss, he mercilessly ordered the killing of our loved ones,” said Llore Pasco, whose two sons were killed in anti-drug operations.

The group also cited Project “Double Barrel,” which included Oplan Tokhang, as a campaign under Mr. dela Rosa that led to thousands of deaths and arrests. “We continue to hope that the masterminds and all their accomplices will be jailed,” said Jane Lee, whose husband was killed during the operations.

The Office of Senator Dela Rosa did not immediately reply to a Viber message seeking comment.

The group also called on the Senate not to obstruct the Senator’s possible arrest and urged President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to avoid compromises with the Duterte camp. “We are always prepared for whatever happens next. We will keep speaking out, again and again, for the truth and for justice for our loved ones,” Ms. Pasco said in Filipino.

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin C. Remulla on Saturday said in a radio interview that the ICC had allegedly issued a warrant of arrest against Mr. dela Rosa, adding that he had learned of the development through credible sources and viewed it as a matter of public interest.

Mr. Dela Rosa’s legal counsel, Israelito P. Torreon, said in a statement on Saturday that the senator’s camp is aware of the reports but has yet to confirm their authenticity.

“These remain unverified. We urge everyone to exercise caution and wait for official confirmation from competent authorities or the ICC. If proven true, we trust the Philippine government will uphold due process and the rule of law,” Mr. Torreon said.

Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin, when asked if the ICC process would follow a standard Interpol red notice, said the Supreme Court has established new rules on extradition.

“Not anymore. The Supreme Court has since come out with a new rule on extradition requiring a prior resort to a court before the person subject to extradition may be brought out of the country,” he said.

Ombudsman Remulla’s brother, Interior Secretary Juanito Victor C. Remulla, earlier said there is no document yet requiring action from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) regarding the alleged arrest warrant.

“At present, there is no actionable document for the Department to respond to. The DILG is currently focused on ongoing recovery operations in Cebu and on preemptive measures in preparation for the impact of Typhoon Uwan,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Department of Justice (DoJ) on Saturday said that the agency is still verifying the information. “We have also not yet seen or received a copy of said arrest warrant. We shall provide further details as soon as it becomes available,” spokesperson Raphael Niccolo L. Martinez told reporters via a Viber group chat.

Confirmation from the DILG and DoJ is crucial as both agencies handle coordination and enforcement of ICC proceedings, including the pending case of Mr. Duterte, who is facing crimes against humanity before the court in The Hague, Netherlands.

In a 54-page public, redacted version of an ICC document, notified on March 13, 2025, Mr. dela Rosa was identified as a co-perpetrator of crimes against humanity. The document, which linked him to the Supreme Court’s observation that drug war deaths may have been state-sponsored, names him as the architect of Oplan Tokhang.

Mr. dela Rosa earlier told the Senate he is “ready” to face the ICC if an arrest warrant is issued, adding that the recent case updates may be a diversion from the ongoing probe into anomalous flood control projects.

Publicly reported government data recorded 6,252 deaths in police anti-drug operations, while human rights groups and the ICC prosecutor estimate the actual toll, including extrajudicial and vigilante-style killings could range from 8,000 to 30,000. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking