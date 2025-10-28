SENATOR Panfilo “Ping” M. Lacson on Tuesday said he plans to widen the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee’s investigation of anomalies in the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) projects once he is reinstated as its chairman.

“Over time, the DPWH allowed such abuses because they went undetected or unpunished,” he said in a statement. “In the course of time, this became a lucrative practice.”

The senator said the probe could expand beyond flood control projects to include other DPWH undertakings, such as farm-to-market roads, which have also been flagged for irregularities.

Earlier, Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian, who heads the Senate finance committee, raised concerns over P10 billion worth of allegedly overpriced farm-to-market road projects implemented by the agency.

The Blue Ribbon Committee has been investigating kickbacks involving multibillion-peso flood control projects, following reports that lawmakers and public officials benefited from infrastructure funds allocated since 2022.

Senate President Vicente “Tito” C. Sotto III confirmed last week that Mr. Lacson is set to return as committee chairman when Congress resumes session next month. Mr. Lacson resigned from the post earlier this year after being criticized by his peers over his handling of the probe.

If reappointed, the senator said he plans to convene another hearing on Nov. 14 and call a “very important witness” who could identify more officials linked to the corruption scheme. He declined to name the person.

Mr. Lacson said the committee would also summon the former security aide of Party-list Rep. Elizaldy S. Co to testify at the next hearing.

The aide earlier claimed he was part of a group that delivered bags of money to Mr. Co and Leyte Rep. and former Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez at their homes from December 2024 to August 2025. Both lawmakers have denied the allegations.

The senator added that the committee also intends to summon the contractor allegedly responsible for building Mr. Romualdez’s residence, as well as secure the project logbook to verify the aide’s statements.

Mr. Lacson said expanding the investigation would expose systemic irregularities in public infrastructure projects and ensure accountability in the disbursement of government funds.

The Blue Ribbon Committee, one of the Senate’s most powerful investigative bodies, has historically handled high-profile corruption cases involving public funds and government contracts. Its findings often lead to administrative or criminal recommendations against public officials. — Adrian H. Halili