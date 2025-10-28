By Erika Mae P. Sinaking and Chloe Mari A. Hufana, Reporter

PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. will promote Philippine economic interests and push deeper regional cooperation at the 32nd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Gyeongju, South Korea later this month, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Tuesday.

Mr. Marcos will attend the summit from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 at the invitation of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, joining leaders from all 21 APEC member economies, DFA spokesperson Angelica C. Escalona told a livestreamed news briefing in Malacañang.

“The President’s participation is centered on advancing the Philippines’ economic interests, forging deeper ties with APEC members, and reaffirming our commitment to APEC’s vision of a more open, prosperous, and dynamic Asia-Pacific,” she added.

The two-day leaders’ meeting is expected to produce four key outcome documents — a Leaders’ Declaration and three statements focusing on artificial intelligence, demographic change and the cultural and creative industries.

“These topics reflect the priorities set by Korea as this year’s APEC host and tackle trends that impact economic growth across the region,” Ms. Escalona said.

Mr. Marcos will also join a leaders’ dialogue with the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) and deliver remarks at the APEC Chief Executive Officer Summit, where he is expected to discuss technology, innovation and regional economic integration with top business executives.

“The President is expected to highlight new technologies and economic integration,” Ms. Escalona added.

The DFA said Mr. Marcos’ visit aims to attract investments and strengthen trade cooperation, particularly with South Korea, one of the Philippines’ major economic partners.

The President is scheduled to meet with business leaders from key sectors and the Filipino community in Busan, home to more than 70,000 Filipinos, including more than 42,000 overseas workers employed in manufacturing, agriculture, fishing, professional services, entertainment and domestic work.

The trip follows clarification from the Department of Finance (DoF) that a previously reported P28-billion official development assistance (ODA) loan from South Korea “does not exist.”

Ms. Escalona said the matter is “considered closed,” adding that “the Korean government has already reassured us of its continued support for advancing development cooperation with the Philippines.”

Asked whether Mr. Marcos would bring up the South China Sea dispute amid tensions with China, Ms. Escalona said the issue falls outside APEC’s mandate, which is to “facilitate trade and investments and promotes sustainable development.”

Bilateral meetings with other leaders were still being finalized, she added.

Mr. Marcos was in Kuala Lumpur for the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits from Oct. 26 to 28. He will be accompanied to APEC by Foreign Affairs Secretary Maria Theresa P. Lazaro, Trade Secretary Maria Cristina A. Roque, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac, Acting Communications Secretary Dave M. Gomez and Special Assistant for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick D. Go.

The 32nd APEC Summit will serve as a key platform for Manila to emphasize its innovation agenda, expand trade opportunities, and align with regional efforts toward sustainable, technology-driven growth.

ASEAN CHAIRMANSIP

Meanwhile, the Philippines has officially assumed the chairmanship of the ASEAN. Manila’s term will begin on Jan. 1, 2026. It last hosted the regional bloc in 2017.

“We are committed to carrying forward [Malaysia’s] momentum and to implement in its first year the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 with purpose and resolve,” Mr. Marcos said during the turnover ceremony. “We likewise remain dedicated to facilitating the further integration of Timor-Leste into the ASEAN family.”

“The Philippines will continue to fortify our peace and security anchors, strengthen our prosperity corridors and advance people empowerment,” he added.

The regional bloc is composed of 11 member states, making up the world’s fifth-largest economy. It welcomed Timor-Leste as the newest member on Sunday.

The ASEAN chairman acts as the facilitator and spokesperson of the bloc, sets the agenda and leads the discussions on regional priorities. The chairmanship has a one-year tenure and goes by alphabetically each year.

Mr. Marcos earlier said one of the Philippines’ priorities for its chairmanship is the enactment of a legally binding Code of Conduct in the South China Sea as tensions with Beijing continue.

Meanwhile, in separate meetings with Australia and New Zealand, Mr. Marcos called for stronger cooperation in the areas of peace, prosperity, people-to-people exchange and environmental protection.

At the ASEAN-New Zealand Commemorative Summit, he lauded New Zealand’s “consistent recognition of ASEAN centrality” over the past 50 years and said the elevation of their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership would open new avenues for cooperation under peace, prosperity, people and planet.

The President highlighted in his intervention speech maritime cooperation initiatives, including New Zealand’s involvement in the ASEAN Regional Forum Workshops on Implementing United Nations Convention of the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Marine Debris Workshop, which he said helped build regional capacity to tackle maritime challenges.

He also welcomed the entry into force of the Second Protocol to Amend the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Area, expressing optimism that it would expand market access and promote e-commerce and sustainable trade and empower micro, small and medium enterprises.

Mr. Marcos urged closer collaboration on sustainable agriculture and fisheries, citing New Zealand’s expertise in agritech and value-chain integration.

During the 5th ASEAN-Australian Summit, he reaffirmed the Philippines’ commitment to fully implement the ASEAN-Australia Plan of Action 2025-2029, calling it “a roadmap that embodies the trust and shared resolve that underpin our comprehensive strategic partnership.”