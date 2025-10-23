PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Thursday vowed to expand access to affordable housing and accelerate shelter construction in the country, as his administration ramps up its flagship Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program (4PH) to meet the growing demand from low-income families and migrant workers.

Speaking at the National Housing Expo 2025 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City, Mr. Marcos said the government is working to make homeownership attainable for every Filipino family, describing housing as “not just a structure, but the foundation where values, love, and dreams are built.”

“So long as there are Filipinos who dream of owning a home, the government will never stop taking action,” he said in Filipino, according to a transcript from his office. “Through our collective efforts, we can hasten the day when every Filipino will have a home they can cherish and be proud of.”

The President cited the government’s progress through the expanded 4PH, noting that the Pag-IBIG Fund has already helped over 57,000 members acquire or improve their homes this year.

The fund also released nearly P75 billion in cash loans to assist about three million members with immediate financial needs.

Under the 4PH initiative, the government offers housing loans at a subsidized 3% annual interest rate for minimum-wage earners, overseas Filipino workers and members of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

Mr. Marcos also announced the distribution of Notices of Approval and Certificates of Entitlement to families in Los Baños, Lucena, Iloilo and Caloocan, formalizing ownership of long-occupied lands through a presidential proclamation.

The Chief Executive said the housing expo — the first organized with full government backing — highlighted collaboration among the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, key shelter agencies and private developers.

The event also featured “green lane” programs promoting climate-resilient homes and streamlined processing for housing loans and construction permits.

The 4PH Program is a cornerstone of Mr. Marcos’ Bagong Pilipinas vision, which seeks to address the country’s housing backlog — estimated at over six million units — by fostering stronger cooperation between public and private sectors. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana