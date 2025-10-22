BAYAN MUNA leaders have asked the Supreme Court (SC) to issue constitutional guidelines on the national budget process, warning that alleged abuses in fund transfers under the 2024 budget could recur in the 2026 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

In a motion filed on Wednesday, Bayan Muna Chairman Neri J. Colmenares and former lawmakers Carlos I. Zarate and Ferdinand R. Gaite questioned the Presidential Certification of Urgency for the 2024 GAA and the transfer of P59.9 billion in PhilHealth funds to Unprogrammed Appropriations.

The SC issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) in October 2024, halting the transfer of remaining PhilHealth funds. However, P60 billion had already been moved to the National Treasury before the TRO.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. later announced that the amount would be returned to PhilHealth, citing savings from the Public Works department as the funding source.

The motion also highlighted risks associated with the Unprogrammed Appropriations, which currently stands at P249.9 billion in the 2026 General Appropriations Bill (House Bill 4058). Petitioners noted that special provisions allow the Department of Budget and Management to release these funds even without excess revenue, potentially bypassing transparency and accountability measures.

“The plan to return the P60 billion does not render moot this petition,” the filing read. “The constitutional parameters defining presidential certification of urgency, the prohibition of amending a bill already approved on Third Reading, and the powers of the Bicameral Conference Committee (Bicam) require clear judicial guidance.” — Erika Mae P. Sinaking