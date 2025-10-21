THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has authorized the release of P783.4 million in performance-based bonuses for personnel of the Philippine Navy, Philippine Air Force, and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA).

In a statement on Tuesday, the DBM said the funds, issued through separate Special Allotment Release Orders (SARO), cover fiscal year 2023 bonuses under the Performance-Based Incentive System.

Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said the release reflects the government’s recognition of the agencies’ role in safeguarding national security, often “with great risk and sacrifice.”

Of the total, P421.99 million will go to 25,821 qualified officials and employees of the Navy, who will receive bonuses equivalent to 48.75% of their monthly basic salary as of end-December 2023, the DBM said.

The DBM issued the corresponding SARO on Oct. 17.

On the other hand, the DBM also released P342.5 million for more than 19,800 qualified Air Force personnel and P18.8 million for nearly 900 NICA employees, both equivalent to 52% of their monthly basic salary as of December 2023. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante