PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has ordered the release of P298 million in financial assistance to local government units in the Davao Region, severely affected by the twin earthquakes that struck on Oct. 9 and Oct. 10.

During his visit to the hard-hit municipalities of Manay and Tarragona in Davao Oriental on Monday, he said the Office of the President will distribute aid ranging from P15 million to P50 million to nine provinces, and P3 million to P15 million to 12 affected cities and municipalities.

The Office of the President allocated P50 million to Davao Oriental; P5 million each to the municipalities of Manay, Banaybanay and Lupon; P10 million each to Mati City and the municipalities of Tarragona, Baganga, Boston, and Cateel; P5 million each to the municipalities of Caraga and San Isidro; and P3 million to the municipality of Governor Generoso.

Some P20 million will be allotted to Agusan del Sur, and P15 million each to the provinces of Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao Occidental, Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Islands, and Davao City.

Mr. Marcos also visited Davao Oriental to personally oversee relief operations for areas hit by the twin earthquakes that struck the province.

He inspected damaged infrastructure, including the Davao Oriental Provincial Hospital in Manay District, which was completely destroyed, and the Manay National High School, where several classrooms and the faculty room had collapsed.

He also visited evacuation centers in Tarragona, where 255 displaced families are currently staying in makeshift tents.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) distributed food packs, hot meals, and P10,000 in cash aid to families whose homes were destroyed.

Meanwhile, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said Mr. Marcos has directed agencies to ensure “round-the-clock” support for affected communities.

The DBM Chief said the government will provide up to P150,000 in financial aid to families who lost relatives in the recent earthquake.

The DBM released more than P2.34 billion earlier this month to replenish the Quick Response Funds (QRF) of the DSWD.

The DBM said the replenishment aims to speed up aid and recovery efforts for the victims of recent calamities that hit the country.

Out of this, P1 billion has been released to the Department of Public Works and Highways to cover the third replenishment of its built-in QRF.

A total of P1.341 billion was also released to the DSWD to cover the additional replenishment of its 2025 QRF.

The QRF is a stand-by emergency fund to support aid, relief, reconstruction, and rehabilitation in calamity-affected areas. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana and Aubrey Rose A. Inosante