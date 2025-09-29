THE Department of Energy (DoE) said on Monday that various agencies, electric cooperatives, and oil industry players have been mobilized to accelerate power restoration in Masbate which was affected by Typhoon Opong (International name: Bualoi).

“Every resource and partner are now on the ground or on the move for Masbate. The full force of the energy sector is united to restore electricity swiftly, protect lifeline facilities, and bring relief to every community affected by the storm,” Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said in a statement.

The DoE said that a team from First Catanduanes Electric Cooperative, Inc. have arrived in the province, with nine more teams coming from the Bicol region to provide support to Masbate Electric Cooperative, Inc. Meanwhile, three to four others will be dispatched to Ticao Island to back up Tablas Island Electric Cooperative, Inc.

According to DoE, nine units of 12-kW single-phase 240 VAC generator sets were put up at the Mobo Substation for immediate deployment to critical facilities.

Fuel supply has likewise been secured, with both Filoil’s depot in Mobo and Shell’s depot in Masbate City fully operational.

Last week, the island province of Masbate was placed under a state of calamity following the impact of Typhoon Opong. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera