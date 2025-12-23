ILOILO CITY power consumers served by MORE Electric and Power Corp. (MORE Power) will pay less in the December billing cycle after the power distributor reduced rates by 4.2%.

The average electricity rate fell to P11.3477 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in December from P11.8558 in November, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The rate for commercial power users, meanwhile, fell to P10.6661 per kWh from P11.1741 previously.

MORE Power attributed the downward adjustment to the wider power supply margin as demand fell on the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market.

Meanwhile, the transmission charge decreased 3.7% month on month to P1.7918 per kWh, following the decline in the cost of regulated charges and ancillary services on the reserve market.

MORE Power’s distribution charge has not been adjusted.

The company also cited a decrease in system losses to P0.4086 per kWh from P0.4512 per kWh a month earlier. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera