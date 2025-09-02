JUSTICE SECRETARY Jesus Crispin C. Remulla on Tuesday said that he would file a motion to resolve his pending case before the Office of the Ombudsman amid his bid for its top post.

“I will be filing a motion to resolve as soon as possible,” Mr. Remulla told reporters following his public interview with the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC), according to a transcript shared by his office.

He said that the matter is still pending before the Supreme Court through a petition for certiorari.

Mr. Remulla is facing a complaint before the Ombudsman over the arrest of Mr. Duterte and his subsequent transfer to The Netherlands, where he is facing charges of crimes against humanity in connection with his deadly war on drugs.

Mr. Remulla argues that his actions in the Duterte case were guided by legal opinion and statutory authority, citing Republic Act No. 9851 as the legal basis for his clearance at the time.

“That is our duty, to keep the country stable, to prevent violence, to prevent the happening of any untoward acts, and I think we were able to peacefully bring him out abroad to face the charges against him without hurting anybody physically,” Mr. Remulla said.

Pressed on whether the acting Ombudsman was facing political pressure to dismiss the complaint, Mr. Remulla declined to respond.

On broader reforms, the Secretary underscored the importance of maintaining the Ombudsman as an impartial institution. “The Ombudsman has to be fair. It should never be weaponized,” he said.

He said lifestyle checks for officials and relatives should be enforced and also called on communities to act as partners in anti-corruption efforts, noting they could be reliable allies in enforcing accountability.

“I think that we can rely on the people of the Philippines to help the government in advocating, in enforcing a lifestyle check. It is the citizens who can say what is happening in their surroundings.”

Mr. Remulla, one of 17 candidates seeking to head the Office of the Ombudsman, acknowledged that the pending case could affect his eligibility under the 2020 Revised Rules of the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC No. 2020-01).

The rules disqualify applicants with pending criminal or administrative cases from being nominated to judicial posts or key positions, including Ombudsman, Deputy Ombudsman, Special Prosecutor, or Legal Education Board member.

This includes those facing pending complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman that are under fact-finding or adjudication, unless cleared.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court spokesperson Atty. Camille Sue Mae L. Ting clarified that Mr. Remulla was allowed to proceed with his JBC interview despite lacking Ombudsman clearance.

She said applicants may submit the required clearance until the day of the JBC’s final deliberations, expected in the coming weeks.

“On the day of deliberations for the shortlist, applicants must already have their Ombudsman clearance. If they do not, they cannot be considered and will not be included in the shortlist,” Ms. Ting explained.

She added that Mr. Remulla is not the only candidate in this situation. Another applicant, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office Chairman Felix P. Reyes, also has yet to secure clearance from the Ombudsman.

The Ombudsman post was vacated on July 27, after Ombudsman Samuel R. Martires completed his seven-year term. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking