PHILIPPINE AIRLINES (pal) is expanding its domestic network with additional flights to Siargao Island in Surigao del Norte via Clark and Cebu, the flag carrier said on Wednesday.

“Granting Siargao alternative air connections via Clark and Cebu addresses the appeal for air access and encourages local tourism and economic activity,” PAL Express President Rabbi Vincent L. Ang said in a statement.

The expansion leverages the attractiveness of Clark International Airport, which PAL said is conveniently located and accessible for most travelers.

“This route provides a suitable alternative for accessing the island, giving visitors more options to meet their travel needs,” the airline added.

PAL will continue its direct Manila-Siargao flights while offering the new Clark-Siargao service three times a week, complementing its Clark flights to Cebu four times weekly and Boracay three times weekly.

The carrier launched Clark-Siargao flights on Dec. 3 as part of its domestic growth strategy, which also maintains daily flights to Siargao from Manila and Cebu.

The move aims to boost connectivity, tourism, and economic activity on Siargao Island by giving travelers more convenient access to the island. — Ashley Erika O. Jose