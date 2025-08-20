THE SENATE should allow local officials to take part in budget discussions to ensure the proposed P6.793-trillion national budget for next year addresses grassroots needs, Senate President Francis G. Escudero said on Wednesday.

He suggested that governors, mayors and other local government executives be invited to the chamber to contribute to deliberations, helping to reduce wasteful spending and flag budget items prone to corruption.

“They have been sidelined for too long,” he said in a statement. “It is now time to give them a seat at the table.”

The call comes amid a push to improve transparency in the budget process, after allegations of congressional insertions in this year’s spending plan.

Mr. Escudero said local leaders could help “vet and verify” whether proposed projects meet community needs.

“The perspectives of leaders on the ground are invaluable in determining which projects are necessary and which are not,” he said. “They can also help flag possible overpricing in the appropriations being requested.” — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio