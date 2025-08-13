THE Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) has temporarily suspended its review of Asian Terminals Inc.’s (ATI) petition of adjusted terminal fee at the Batangas port while Oriental Mindoro is still under state of calamity.

The port regulator will immediately resume its review of ATI’s plan to increase passenger terminal fees to P100 from P30 once the state of calamity is lifted in Oriental Mindoro, PPA General Manager Jay Daniel R. Santiago said in a media release on Tuesday.

The province of Oriental Mindoro was placed under a state of calamity caused by the recent typhoons.

ATI, the operator of the Batangas port, had earlier proposed to collect a higher terminal fee at the Batangas port, citing that the increase in fees is a recovery measure after improvements at the port and will help the company in maintaining the terminal.

In 2024, ATI launched the opening of a new and modernized passenger terminal building at the Batangas Port — one of the country’s busiest terminals.

Data from PPA website showed that the upgraded passenger terminal building has a capacity of 8,000 passengers from the previous 2,500. — Ashley Erika O. Jose