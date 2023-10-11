GLOBE TELECOM, Inc. will continue to explore initiatives to ensure a reliable network amid the impacts of climate change and natural disasters, the listed telecommunications company said on Tuesday.

“Recognizing the impacts of climate change and using innovative technologies to manage them makes Globe operationally resilient,” said Globe Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer Maria Yolanda C. Crisanto in a statement via e-mail.

The Ayala-led company said it is further strengthening its commitment to adapt to the impacts of climate change, such as stronger typhoons, through an enhanced business continuity management (BCM) policy, which will ensure reliable connectivity in the event of disasters.

“Our commitment to our customers is to ensure that they stay connected especially in times of crisis. This updated BCM policy reaffirms our resolve to provide continuity of critical operations and delivery of key products and services to our customers whatever the situation may be,” Ms. Crisanto said.

BCM is the company’s approach to energy, environment, health, and safety management.

“The company is focused on strengthening its network infrastructure to be ready for disasters and prevent network disruptions,” Globe said.

The company said its climate adaptation strategies include tapping renewable energy sources.

At the local bourse on Tuesday, shares in the company climbed by P3 or 0.17% to end at P1,805 apiece. — A.E.O. Jose