THE PHILIPPINE weather bureau on Tuesday hoisted storm signal No. 1 in the northernmost province of Batanes as Typhoon Podul, locally named Gorio, maintains its strength.

Podul was spotted 440 kilometers east of Itbayat, Batanes as of 4 p.m., moving west northwestward at 25 kilometers per hour (kph), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 5 p.m. bulletin, published on Facebook.

It was packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kph and gustiness of up to 150 kph, the agency added.

“Based on the current forecast scenario, the highest possible Wind Signal that may be hoisted is Wind Signal No. 2 in Batanes,” it said.

“Furthermore, should there be a southward shift in the track forecast and changes in radius, the expansion of areas under Wind Signals is possible.”

The typhoon was expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Wednesday afternoon or evening, PAGASA said. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza