A RESOLUTION calling for a probe into alleged anomalies in the processing of tourist visa extensions in the Bureau of Immigration (BI) has been filed in the Senate.

“This is about the (alleged) ‘pay for stay’ of illegal Chinese citizen staying here. We are not sure yet if they are involved in POGOs (Philippine offshore gaming operators) or other illegal activities,” Senator Maria Imelda “Imee” R. Marcos told a news briefing on Thursday.

She said that some foreigners remained in the country despite overstaying their visas or being unqualified for renewal.

Ms. Marcos alleged that foreign citizens seeking an extension of their visas are given a “price menu” between P15,000 to P70,000 depending on how long they plan to stay in the country.

Senate Resolution no. 36 directs the appropriate Senate committee to conduct an inquiry into the alleged anomalies and corrupt practices in the processing of tourist visa extension for foreign nationals in the agency.

“Reports and complaints have surfaced from national and other stakeholders alleging corrupt practices, inefficiency, and irregularities committed by BI personnel, specifically in the processing of tourist visa extensions,” the resolution read.

She added that the alleged corrupt practices have not only resulted in the loss of revenue on the part of the Philippine government but have also undermined public trust in the integrity of government institutions.

It also harmed “country’s reputation as a destination for foreign visitors, and tarnishing the credibility and reputation of the BI and the entire immigration system leading to a lack of confidence in the government’s ability to manage the entry and exit of foreigners into the country.” — Adrian H. Halili