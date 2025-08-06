BAGUIO CITY — Nueva Vizcaya Rep. Tim Cayton on Monday filed House Bill No. 2691, Universal Social Pension, seeking to grant P1,500 monthly social pension for all senior citizens in the country.

Mr. Cayton, lawyer and former Mayor of hinterland Dupax del Norte town in Nueva Vizcaya, where they handed out P1,500 monthly social pension to all senior citizens in his hometown, want the same benefit to be replicated all over the country.

“Let’s give our elders the support and dignity they truly deserve,” he said. “Our senior citizens will always occupy a special place in my heart.” — Artemio A. Dumlao and Victor Martin