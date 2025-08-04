THE Commission on Elections (Comelec), in partnership with the Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC), opened voter registration sites for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections in 36 Robinsons Malls nationwide.

Aspiring voters and registered ones can visit participating Robinsons malls to register, transfer their registration, update their data, or reactivate their voter records until Aug. 10. Comelec aims to increase the number of new voter registrants to 1 million for the December polls.

The initiative is part of Robinsons’ Lingkod Pinoy Center, which brings together essential government services.

“We are honored to be continuing our long-standing partnership with Comelec, which began in 2014 when Robinsons Malls first hosted the offsite voter registration and biometrics in key areas of the country,” said Joel S. Lumanlan, Vice-President for Operations and Marketing at Robinsons Malls.

“With these satellite registration centers in our malls, we hope to encourage broader voter participation, particularly among first-time and young registrants.”

A list of participating malls and registration requirements among other details are available on the Robinsons Malls website and official social media accounts. — CAT