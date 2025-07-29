PHILIPPINE Senators on Tuesday elected panel heads for 31 Senate Committees for the 20th Congress.

Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian was chosen to head the Committee on Finance, which leads the deliberation of the annual national budget, while Senator Pilar Juliana “Pia” S. Cayetano will lead the Committee on Ways and Means, tasked to tackle tax measures. She will also chair the committees on Energy, and Sustainable Development.

Neophyte Senator Rodante D. Marcoleta was elected to lead the Accountability of Public Officers and Investigations or the Blue-Ribbon Committee, which investigates malfeasance, misfeasance and nonfeasance in office by officers and employees of the government among others. He will also chair the Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship.

Senator Francis Pancratius N. Pangilinan, who advocates for the rights of farmers and fisherfolks, was elected chair of the Committee Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, while Senator Paolo Benigno A. Aquino IV will head the Basic Education committee.

Senator Alan Peter S. Cayetano will oversee four committees: Accounts, Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, Justice and Human Rights, and Science and Technology.

Senator Maria Imelda R. Marcos was elected to head the Committees on Cooperatives, Foreign Relations, and Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development.

The Committees on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs, Public Information and Mass Media will be chaired by Senator Robinhood C. Padilla.

Senator Jose “Jinggoy” P. Ejercito Estrada will head the Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation, while Senator Joseph Victor G. Ejercito will oversee the Local Government and Tourism committees.

Senator Erwin T. Tulfo was elected to head the committees on Games and Amusement and Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development.

His brother, Senator Rafael T. Tulfo will head the Migrant Workers and Public Services committees.

Senator Mark A. Villar will head the Committee on Public Works, while Senator Camille A. Villar will chair the Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change committee, previously held by former Senator Cynthia A. Villar.

Christopher Lawrence “Bong” T. Go will continue to chair the Committees on Health and Demography, Sports, and Youth. Similarly, Senator Ronald “Bato” M. Dela Rosa retained chairmanship of the Public Order and Dangerous Drugs committee.

The chamber has yet to appoint panel heads for the committees on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies, Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation, Economic Affairs, Ethics and Privileges, Government Corporation and Public Enterprises, Urban Planning, Housing and Resettlement, and Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality. — Adrian H. Halili