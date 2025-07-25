by Edg Adrian A. Eva, Reporter

Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday launched the revamped outpatient benefits program of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), which now offers expanded coverage for medicines and screenings, along with improved online access.

The program, now called the Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (YAKAP), is the revitalized version of PhilHealth’s outpatient benefits program, Konsulta, which was first launched in 2021.

During the launch event, Mr. Marcos said the enhanced YAKAP is bringing primary healthcare closer to communities, addressing the high hospital mortality rates among patients due to lack of access to healthcare.

“Napakalayo ng ating malalaking hospital doon sa kanilang pinanggagalingan. Kaya napakahirap makapunta [Patients find it hard to go to our major hospitals since they are very far from where they come from],” Mr. Marcos said.

“…kailangan ibaba ang healthcare natin—hindi lamang sa malalaking ospital, kundi pati sa mga maliliit na clinic, sa mga tinatawag natin dati na RHU, ang Rural Health Unit [The answer is that we need to bring healthcare not only to large hospitals, but also to smaller clinics],” he added.

Under PhilHealth’s YAKAP, Filipinos may avail of 13 outpatient laboratory tests and 6 cancer screening tests, including mammogram, liver ultrasound, low-dose CT scan, and colonoscopy.

The program will also offer broader access to more than 75 medicines, up from the previous 54 available.

This helps reduce Filipinos’ out-of-pocket expenses, as maintenance medicines account for about 40%, PhilHealth chief Edwin M. Mercado said.

He added that a P20,000 credit line is available, which can be used to buy medicines for minor illnesses like the common cold and flu.

“Sa ganung paraan po, mababawasan din yung siksikan natin sa ating mga ospital at maiiwasan din natin ang paglala ng ating sakit [In that way, we can reduce overcrowding in our hospitals and also prevent our illnesses from getting worse],” Mr. Mercado said.

To access YAKAP’s primary care and outpatient benefits, users can now conveniently register online through the eGovPH app.

Once fully logged in, Mr. Mercado said Filipinos can also check the healthcare facilities contracted under YAKAP, which now number around 4,600.

Meanwhile, Mr. Marcos also said that the expanded benefits and digitalization of YAKAP are his administration’s response to the gaps in the country’s healthcare system learned during the pandemic

He added that the program is also a way for the government to demonstrate its full strength and commitment to improving the lives of Filipinos.