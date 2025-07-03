THE European Union’s (EU) election observation mission called on the Philippines to address electoral violence, vote buying, political dynasties, and gaps in the electoral legal framework which remained a challenge during the 2025 midterm elections last May.

“These shortcomings call for reforms and for a comprehensive review of the electoral legal framework and for reforms, which have also been advocated by many Filipino politicians, authorities, and the civil society,” Marta Temido, chief observer of the EU Election Observation Mission to the Philippines, told a news briefing on Thursday.

In its final report, EU observers said that key issues like the comprehensive regulation of political parties and provisions to curb the dominance of political families remain unaddressed.

The May election was pivotal to two of the country’s most powerful political families, the Marcoses and the Dutertes, whose feud has worsened since the impeachment of the Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio and the arrest of her father upon order of the International Criminal Court.

EU observers also recommend the improvement of polling places and booths to ensure voter secrecy, as well as the training of poll watchers on the importance of voter secrecy.

“We believe this is one of the most effective means to address vote-buying,” Ms. Temido added.

She added that these measures could include improving the layout of polling precincts, enhancing the training of electoral votes, and strengthening voter education “by explaining why the secrecy of voting is important.”

It also recommended the removal of “discrepancies and inconsistencies” in the country’s election framework by consolidating existing election laws.

The mission observed that most of the provisions of the 1985 Omnibus Election Code are outdated, causing local electoral laws to be “scattered and unharmonized.”

She said that local election laws should include the right of access to polling receipts for all duly accredited local and international election observers and party representatives.

Local laws should also eliminate limitations on the ability of convicted imprisoned citizens to vote and participate in elections after serving their sentences.

EU observers also recommended having clearer language in the electoral code on sanctions given for cases of civil defamation.

“Sanctions should be strictly proportionate to the harm caused,” it added.

Decisions on the rejection of registration of candidates should be based on objective criteria and should be spelled out in a legal framework, the EU observers recommended.

“The authority to reject nuisance candidates based on a subjective assessment of their credibility poses challenges for newcomers, reinforcing public perceptions that elections are dominated by elites, limiting political pluralism, and establishing an uneven playing field,” Ms. Temido said.

The European observers also suggested providing incentives for political parties to promote more gender inclusion for elected officials.

“I am confident that the Philippines will continue their reform journey. Core principles such as transparency, inclusivity, secrecy of the vote, and freedom of expression are central to the success of these reforms,” Ms. Temido added.

She said that the EU remains ready to support local authorities to implement the recommendations.

Millions of Filipinos voted during the May 12 national and local elections, where 12 senators, more than 300 congressmen, and thousands of local officials in every province, city, and town were proclaimed. — Adrian H. Halili