THE Department of Transportation (DoTr), through the Civil Aviation Authority (CAAP), is set to implement upgrades for Iloilo International Airport.

“CAAP and DoTr remain fully committed to enhancing the travel experience of every passenger by ensuring that our airports are safe, efficient, and passenger-friendly,” CAAP Director General Raul L. del Rosario said in a media release on Tuesday.

The rehabilitation of Iloilo International Airport is part of its priority infrastructure projects, CAAP said, noting that major upgrades for the airport are valued at P190 million and will be sourced from the general appropriations act 2024.

The project will focus on rehabilitation, expansion, and modernization of the passenger terminal building. CAAP said this major upgrade will expand the airport’s passenger terminal capacity to 675 domestic and 407 international passengers.

At present, the airport’s passenger terminal building can only accommodate 367 domestic and 360 international passengers.

Further, Iloilo International Airport is also one of the airports in line for privatization.

Prime Asset Ventures, Inc.’s (PAVI) unsolicited proposal for the operations and maintenance of the Iloilo International Airport has successfully completed negotiations, according to the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center. — Ashley Erika O. Jose