THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) said the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system is expected to operate partially by September, with the capacity to serve about 70,000 commuters.

At least three stations of the transit system will be operational by September, Transportation Secretary Vivencio B. Dizon said in a statement on Wednesday.

The three stops are Fuente, Cebu Normal University, and Cebu South Bus Terminal stations, the DoTr said.

It said expedited construction of the mass transit system is underway.

The DoTr said the construction of Cebu Capital station will also begin after partial operations start, adding that its detailed engineering design has been finalized.

The remaining phases of the Cebu BRT, designated 2A and 3A, cover 13 stations and 62 stops. These are due for completion by the end of 2028.

The government broke ground on the first package of the project in 2023. It was initially scheduled for full operations this year but was pushed back to 2028.

Once completed, the Cebu BRT system is expected to serve up to 169,000 passengers per day.

According to the World Bank’s implementation status and research report, the pace of Cebu BRT construction has slowed down, and major civil works packages are yet to be launched.

“Considering the age of the project, it may be more appropriate to restructure the project to address the activities that can be completed within the closing date,” it said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose