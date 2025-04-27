THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said it is investigating CIMB Bank after users reported unauthorized fund transfers.

The central bank in a statement on Sunday said it is closely coordinating with CIMB for the probe and will “continue to monitor the issue until fully resolved.”

“In a statement issued on April 26, CIMB assured the BSP and its customers that the affected funds will be returned to the account owners.”

“Based on preliminary report, CIMB has started restoring customer balances,” the BSP added.

The CIMB said in a press release on Sunday it has returned all missing funds to affected customers.

“CIMB Bank Philippines would like to assure our customers that the incident of unauthorized fund transfers on the night of April 26 has been resolved.”

“The bank would like to emphasize that its core banking system and customer data remain secure and uncompromised. Protecting customers’ security continues to be the bank’s highest priority,” it added. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson