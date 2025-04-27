THE Philippine Embassy in Cambodia has signed an agreement with the Royal University of Phnom Penh (RUPP) to set up a Philippine Studies program.

“The agreement formalizes Philippine Government support for joint academic activities between Philippine research institutions and the RUPP as well as academic exchanges between the Philippines and Cambodia,” the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement.

Philippine Ambassador to Cambodia Flerida Ann Camille P. Mayo said that the partnership would help academic literature about the Philippines.

“With a view to bridging knowledge gaps and increasing Philippine representation in academic discourse in Cambodia, the Philippine Embassy takes pride in this significant milestone in our countries’ shared quest for regional peace and stability,” Ms. Mayo added.

Neak Chandarith, director of the Institute for International Studies and Public Policy for RUPP, said that new program will serve as a “model for academic collaboration, inspiring future initiatives that bridge Cambodia, the Philippines, and beyond.”

The DFA said that establishing Philippine Studies programs abroad, is one of its key cultural diplomacy initiatives. — Adrian H. Halili