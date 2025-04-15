By Chloe Mari A. Hufana, Reporter

AS THE predominantly Catholic Philippines observe the Holy Week, a labor leader urged employers and the government to protect the country’s most vulnerable workers in the informal sectors as they face heightened economic instability and labor abuses during the religious holiday.

Federation of Free Workers President Jose Sonny G. Matula said informal workers, such as street vendors, transport operators, and food hawkers, remain vulnerable due to their lack of legal protections.

“They may be displaced by local government, clean-up drives, denied access to selling areas, or harassed while trying to earn a living during the holiday period,” he told BusinessWorld in a Viber chat.

These sectors also often see their incomes plummet as regular foot traffic disappears from city centers, while other sectors thrive during the holiday, such as the food, drinks, tourism, accommodation, and transport sectors, he noted.

“Holy Week can be a dry spell or a temporary boom, depending on location and opportunity,” he said, noting most labor violations occur typically in sectors that experience a boom during the religious holiday.

“Many workers in these industries are on short-term or contractual arrangements and are often compelled to work excessive hours without proper holiday or overtime pay,” he said, citing tourism-heavy areas like Baguio, Bohol, Cebu, Davao, Zamboanga, Boracay, and Palawan among other major tourist destinations.

“These regions attract high tourist volumes, but labor inspection and protection efforts often fall behind during peak seasons,” he said.

HOLIDAY PAY

Labor Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma, meanwhile, reminded employers of labor orders on special pays during the holidays.

“Just to remind our employers about the payment premiums to their workers who reported for work this Holy Week,” he said in a Viber chat on Tuesday. “Double or 200% for work rendered on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday. 30% premium for Black Saturday.”

Workers exposed to the heat of the sun are also reminded to comply with precautionary measures like proper hydration, suitable clothing, and giving of periodic rest periods for protection.

The heat index in the country could soar to dangerous levels, especially during the dry season from March to May, experts earlier warned.

The Holy Week began last April 13 with Palm Sunday and will end on April 20 with Easter Sunday.