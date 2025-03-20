PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has vetoed a bill that seeks to declare the province of Pampanga as the culinary capital of the Philippines, citing potential discrimination against other provinces.

In a veto message to Senate President Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero dated March 12, the President cited the need for more studies and a historical basis to give Pampanga in the country’s north the distinction.

“In consideration of the possibility that the enrolled bill may cause discrimination, regional bias and loss of diversity, I am constrained to veto the abovementioned enrolled bill,” he said.

Mr. Marcos said the designation could “offend sensibilities in other provinces that are equally proud of their culinary contributions.”

Senator Manuel “Lito” M. Lapid, who filed the Senate version of the bill, had pushed for the bill’s approval before the plenary, saying the province has become “synonymous with Philippine cuisine,” with dishes such as sisig, tocino and kare-kare.

“We want to recognize the uniqueness of each region,” presidential spokesperson Clarissa A. Castro told a news briefing on Thursday. “That’s why it was vetoed — not to deny that Pampanga has great food and culture, but to acknowledge the excellence of every region.”

“If one region is declared as having the best or most delicious food, others, especially foreigners who want to visit the Philippines, might think that only one region is worth visiting for its local cuisine,” she added.

Senator Mark A. Villar, who sponsored the Senate bill, said the bill only seeks to recognize the province’s contribution to the country’s culinary history and does not seek exclusivity.

“The richness in terms of regional differences is the strength of our Filipino cuisine,” the President said.

“I extend my unwavering support to the leadership of both Houses of Congress for working in unison with the Executive and I look forward to more beneficial legislation that would highlight our unique culture without sacrificing our diversity,” he added. — John Victor D. Ordoñez