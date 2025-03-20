THE PHILIPPINES’ anti-graft court has denied the motion for reconsideration filed by a former top official of an Environment department regional office, upholding his graft conviction linked to irregularities in the purchase of supplies and equipment worth P3.76 million in 2010.

In a 10-page resolution released on March 19, the Sandiganbayan Special Sixth Division affirmed the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM), former Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) regional secretary’s graft conviction due to lack of compelling evidence that could overturn the court’s decision.

“[The] accused… failed to convince this Court that the reversal of the assailed Decision is warranted,” the resolution penned by Associate Justice Sarah Jane T. Fernandez said.

The anti-graft court last month ruled that the former DENR regional secretary was guilty of 16 counts of graft, sanctioning him with a maximum prison term of 112 years.

The ex-DENR chief for ARMM said in his motion that the prosecution failed to prove his guilt beyond reasonable doubt, while urging it to set aside the penalty barring him from holding public office again.

“The evidence presented by the prosecution are all photocopies. The prosecution did not present the originals during trial, and offered no explanation therefor,” his motion pleaded.

State prosecutors countered by saying that its evidence “are not mere photocopies,” but are certified true copies from the government, considering it valid for the court.

“Accused… failed to cast doubt on the authenticity of the originals of the said documents. Neither did he show that it is unjust or inequitable to admit the duplicates of the said documents in lieu of the originals,” the Sandiganbayan said. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio