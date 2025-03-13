THE SUPREME COURT (SC) on Thursday gave the government 24 hours to comment on a lawsuit seeking the release of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte from the International Criminal Court, which is set to try him for crimes against humanity over his deadly war on drugs.

In a statement, SC spokesperson Camille Sue Mae L. Ting said the tribunal had given Interior and Local Government Secretary Juanito Victor C. Remulla, national police chief Rommel Francisco D. Marbil and Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin to “show cause” why it should not issue a writ of habeas corpus.

The high court also consolidated the petitions filed by his children Paolo who is a congressman representing Davao City, Sebastian who is the mayor and Veronica. The habeas corpus writ is a legal remedy against illegal detention.

Both Sebastian and Veronica said their father had been illegally arrested and was being detained by the ICC, which they said does not have jurisdiction over the Philippines. — JVDO