THE PHILIPPINES is looking to forge a labor agreement with Sweden for the protection of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) located in the European country, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac met with Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary and Ambassador-Designate of the Philippines to Sweden Patrick A. Chuasoto to discuss plans to promote “the rights and welfare of Filipino workers in Sweden.”

“Both officials expressed optimism about the future support and protection of OFWs in Sweden with the possibility of forging a bilateral agreement that promotes regular, ethical, orderly, and sustainable migration of OFWs,” the agency said.

It added that the Philippines is also looking to establish a Migrant Workers Office in Sweden.

The DMW said that it has no existing bilateral labor agreement with Sweden, to date.

Mr. Chuasoto lauded the agency’s efforts to upskill Filipino workers in partnership with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority. — Adrian H. Halili