A CIVIL SOCIETY organization on Tuesday called on Congress to remove government programs that strengthen patronage politics and corruption.

“What we are saying is we have to remove the tendency, the system, the incentives for lawmakers to use these to foster dependent patron-client relationship,” Adolfo Jose Montesa, the co-convener of the Roundtable for Inclusive Development told a senate hearing.

“Instead imagine a… rules-based, rights-based systems of providing these services to the people,” he added.

He said that Congress should remove about P256 billion allocated for “patronage-based programs” and divert them towards better social protection and socioeconomic development programs.

Among the government programs that enforce patronage politics, according to Mr. Montesa, are the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS), Medical Assistance to Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients Program (MAIFIP), Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD), and Tulong Dunong.

“These are pork, because instead of guaranteeing people’s rights these programs have turned citizen into clients and politicians into gatekeepers,” he added.

He said that the programs have “rob people of their dignity by forcing them to beg for assistance from politicians.”

This year’s budget deliberations have been under heightened public scrutiny after the 2025 budget was found to have numerous unprogrammed funding and line-item insertions. — Adrian H. Halili