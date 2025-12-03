NINE Filipino seafarers held hostage by Houthi rebels who attacked their ship in July are set to be released, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

In a statement late Tuesday, the DFA said that it has information that Filipino crewmen from the M/V Eternity C will be released and transferred from Sana’a, Yemen, to Muscat, Oman, citing reports from the Sultanate of Oman.

It added that the release of the Filipino hostages was due to the efforts of Oman, following several discussions with Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro and Omani Foreign Minister Sayed Badr bin Hamad El-Busaidi.

“The Philippines expresses its sincerest appreciation to the Sultanate of Oman,” the agency added.

In July, Houthi rebels in small boats attacked the M/V Eternity C as it sailed through the Red Sea. Eight of the 21-member crew had now arrived in the Philippines, while nine others were held hostage.

“The Philippine Embassy in Muscat and the Migrant Workers Office-Muscat will make arrangements for the safe and immediate return of the Filipinos to the Philippines,” the DFA added. — Adrian H. Halili