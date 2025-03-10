THE PHILIPPINES and Hungary plan to ink a labor cooperation agreement before 2025 ends, the eastern European nation’s ambassador said on Monday.

Speaking during the Philippine-Hungary Friendship Week, Hungarian Ambassador to the Philippines, Titanilla Tóth, said the memorandum of understanding between the two nations is already “in the pipeline, to keep a firm legal base” with the hopes of completion before this year ends.

At present, around 13,000 overseas Filipino workers are working in Hungary, particularly in the automotive manufacturing, logistics, hospitality, and agriculture sectors.

“Filipinos are supporting our initiatives in foreign direct investment, thereby contributing to creating more jobs in Hungary, even for Hungarians,” Ms. Tóth said.

On March 11, around 3,000 jobs in Hungary in the machine operators, welders, pipefitters, hotel and restaurant, and factory sectors will be up for grabs.

Monthly salaries range from P40,000 to P60,000.

Both countries are marking 50 years of diplomatic relations in 2025. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana