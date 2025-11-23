By Chloe Mari A. Hufana, Reporter

PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s move to file charges against his close political allies is a welcome step but analysts said this only matters if credible action is taken after months of investigations into a wide scale corruption within the bureaucracy.

“The public is no longer satisfied with symbolic gestures,” political science professor at the University of Makati Ederson DT. Tapia said via Facebook Messenger, noting that 67 days of evolving statements from various officials have fueled frustration. “People want clarity, evidence, and concrete steps forward.”

Mr. Tapia said the next steps should be straightforward: “Stop the noise, follow the evidence, and file the cases against those with documented involvement. If there is solid proof against others, present it and proceed. If there is none, avoid speculation.”

“What the public demands is simple,” he added. “Evidence-based action — not hearsay or confusion.”

For Mr. Marcos, the political stakes are rising with the president’s “legitimacy” increasingly depending on outcomes rather than announcements, particularly as public anger remains high in communities affected by flooding and unsafe infrastructure.

Last Friday, the President announced Ombudsman Jesus Crispin C. Remulla will probe his cousin, former House Speaker and Leyte Rep. Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez and former House Appropriations Chairman and now resigned Party-list Rep. Elizaldy S. Co over their alleged hand in the multibillion-peso flood control scandal.

The two could face charges of plunder, graft and direct bribery, as recommended by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) before the Ombudsman.

Mr. Marcos’ remarks come amid heightened scrutiny over his administration’s handling of the massive corruption allegations.

Political scientist at the Ateneo de Manila University Hansley A. Juliano said Mr. Marcos is navigating a delicate political landscape now that the probe touches his cousin.

“Mr. Marcos, Jr. is always caught between a rock and a hard place with his cousin, which is why he must push through with this probe,” he said via Facebook Messenger, noting the need for the ICI to be “bureaucratic and impersonal” to eliminate any conflict of interest.

Mr. Juliano added that the moment presents an unusual political opportunity for the President.

“Mr. Marcos honestly has an open goal here: if Mr. Romualdez is found liable and Mr. Marcos actually puts him down, he can claim a moral high ground his family never had,” he added.

Still, such a move would test the administration’s internal balance of power.

“The loss of Mr. Romualdez, if he falls, would be an interesting experiment,” Mr. Juliano said. “Was Mr. Marcos ever reliant on his cousin’s maneuvering, or does he now command personal credibility for taking down his cousin even at the expense of family ties?”

“I’m not entirely confident he has the latter, and he is nothing if not risk averse in making controversial decisions,” noting his non-response to his sister Senator Imee R. Marcos’ recent “assault” to his authority.