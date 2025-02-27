BAGUIO CITY — La Union’s (LU) tourism revenue climbed 3% year-on-year to P1.06 billion in 2024, according to the La Union Provincial Tourism Office (LUPTO).

“Our dear visitors continue to love and enjoy our beloved province of La Union that made a remarkable growth in our tourism revenue. We thank our visitors for always choosing our province as your preferred destination,” Gov. Raphaelle Veronica Ortega-David’s delight said.

The LU tourism office attributed the increase in tourism receipts to the 539, 824 tourist arrivals recorded in the province in 2024 despite a 2% decrease in tourist arrivals last year compared to the figure in 2023 that reached 550,359 visitors.

“The data generated were based on overnight visitors gathered from various La Union tourist accommodation establishments,” Julius Manabat speaking on behalf of the LUPTO said.

“On the brighter side, their average length of stay has increased, which means that the quality time they spend here in the province lasts longer. We can see that the economic impact is higher this year,” he added.

Among the top three most visited destinations by overnight guests are San Juan town with 211,234 visitors; City of San Fernando with 105,730 visitors; and Bauang with 105,527 visitors.

“The influx of tourists is likely a result of La Union’s road accessibility and popularity as a weekend destination,” Gov. Ortega-David believed.

The month of April recorded the highest tourist arrivals with 56, 194 visitors.

“We call this summer peak. Our tourists were spread out to the different beaches, ecotourism sites and other offerings of our province during this season,” Mr. Manabat explained.

In a separate report, the La Union Wonders & Adventure, Visitor Experience Survey (LU WAVES) conducted by the Provincial Government of La Union (PGLU) through LUPTO showed that La Union continues to attract young adult tourists who are employed and travel in groups for leisure.

Majority of them are millennial and Gen Z with an average travel expenditure of P10,311. Most visitors are dominated by female tourists with 60% and male tourists with 40%.

“We have innovated on this LU WAVE Survey as the PGLU determines our tourists’ behavior, experience and purchase preferences and habits,” Gov. Ortega-David said.

At least 93% of tourists stayed overnight with budget-friendly tourist inns as their preferred accommodation while the other 7% are day tourists. A significant 68% are repeat visitors with an average of five returns.

LUPTO recorded tourists from Metro Manila contributed to the largest number of visitors with 44%, followed by visitors from Calabarzon, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Ilocos Region and other regions.

LUPTO said they are preparing for the expected influx of tourists for the summer season, including the implementation of Oplan Sumvac and thorough inspections of various accommodation establishments to ensure the safety and well-being of visitors. — Artemio A. Dumlao