THE Japanese Embassy in Manila on Wednesday issued a 444-million-yen grant, or P169.79 million, to the University of the Philippines to put up an Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) laboratory, which would lead to better telecommunication infrastructure in the country.

“As an alternative to single-vendor reliance, Open RAN allows for more players in key services, and control in network management. This in turn can lead to greater accessibility and lower costs in vital sector processes, including 5G operations and telecoms’ infrastructure,” Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya said in his speech.

Open RAN is an ongoing shift by the telecommunication industry to improve network connectivity by integrating the interoperability of cellular networks.

“The promise of Open RAN starts with the establishment of a dedicated laboratory at the UP. With its possibilities for seamless discoveries, we hope this project’s success makes a stronger case for Open RAN, and its application throughout the country,” the envoy added.

The funding was granted under the Japanese government’s Economic and Social Development Program, and would enable an open, interoperable, secure, reliable, and trusted information communications technology ecosystem in the Philippines.

“Leading to increased competition in the base station market, which will lead to lower costs in the deployment and operation of 5G networks, as well as stimulate innovation, in the Philippines,” it added. — Adrian H. Halili