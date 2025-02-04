BAGUIO CITY — Authorities razed down two cannabis plantations in Kibungan, Benguet on Monday.

Kibungan town policemen together with Benguet provincial police operatives, Cordillera police intelligence operatives and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Cordillera Administrative Region agents uprooted then burned down at least 10,200 fully grown marijuana plants with a Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P2.04 million from two plantation sites, said Cordillera police director Brig. Gen. David K. Peredo.

A 26-year-old alleged drug personality, though identified only as a “Street Level Individual,” was also taken into police custody to face illegal drug charges after law enforcement agents swooped down his house and found three sachets of crystal meth (shabu) weighing approximately 0.093 gram.

The seized shabu was valued at P632.40. — Artemio A. Dumlao