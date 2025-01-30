CANDIDATES endorsed by Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., continue to lead in the latest senatorial survey conducted by Social Weather Stations (SWS), with Party-list Rep. Erwin T. Tulfo maintaining his position as the frontrunner.

The survey, commissioned by the Stratbase Group, found 45% of respondents would vote for Mr. Tulfo if the elections were held from Jan. 17 to 20. Former Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III followed in 2nd place with 38%, climbing from 5th place in December 2024.

The survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 1,800 registered voters. It had a ±2.31% margin of error at the national level.

Senator Manuel M. Lapid emerged as the biggest gainer, securing 3rd-4th place (37%) in January from 11th place (23%) in December. He tied with Senator Christopher Lawrence T. Go, whose support also increased by 5% over the past month.

Former Senator Panfilo M. Lacson also climbed to 5th place with 35%, up from 7th in December.

Broadcaster Bienvenido T. Tulfo retained 6th place, while Senator Pilar Juliana S. Cayetano dropped to 7th-8th place from 3rd-4th place with 33%, now tied with former Senator Emmanuel D. Pacquiao.

Makati Mayor Mar-len Abigail S. Binay-Campos rose to 9th from 10th place, while Senator Ronald M. Dela Rosa gained momentum, rising to 10th place from 12th to 14th in the previous month.

Senator Ramon B. Revilla, Jr. registered the biggest decline, falling 10 spots to 11th-13th place (29%) from 2nd place (33%) in December. He is now tied with television host Wilfredo B. Revillame, who also dropped from 8th-9th place.

Former Senator Francis Pancratius N. Pangilinan re-entered the winning circle, rising from 20% in December to 29% in January, tying with Mr. Revilla and Mr. Revillame.

The January poll also saw Senator Maria Imelda Josefa Remedios Romualdez Marcos-Manotoc falling out of the top 12, down to 14th place with 28%. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana