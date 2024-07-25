PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. failed to say how he plans to solve traffic congestion in Metro Manila and offer a comprehensive transport plan in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Congress on Monday, according to a mobility advocate.

“A part of us was hoping that the President would reiterate the need for a comprehensive transport plan,” AltMobility PH Director Ira F. Cruz told BusinessWorld in a Viber message. “Past SONAs and the 2025 budget of the Department of Transportation, much of which has been allocated for airports and seaports, did not leave much room for optimism.”

He said the group was “not surprised” that the President chose to ignore the day-to-day mobility needs of ordinary Filipinos. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana