THE Commission on Human Rights (CHR) launched an investigation into the alleged surveillance of a United Nations Special Rapporteur and his team during an academic visit to the Philippines last July, citing a threat to the right of movement.

Francisco Calí Tzay visited the Philippines on July 31, 2024, to discuss the pressing socio-political and economic challenges faced by Indigenous Cultural Communities and Indigenous Peoples in the Philippines but reported that a pick-up truck tailed Mr. Tzay and his team while they were visiting Barangay Mabaca and Tabuk.

“The CHR Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) has already initiated an investigation into this incident to ascertain the facts and ensure that any potential impingement on freedom of movement and the right to peaceably assemble are addressed promptly,” the CHR said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said the team never felt any threat or harassment in the communities they visited, but the incident still raised concerns about the security and freedom of movement for Indigenous People and international human rights mechanisms and experts.

“The Commission calls upon all relevant authorities to cooperate fully with the investigation and to take the necessary steps to protect the rights of Indigenous Peoples and ensure the safety of human rights defenders and international experts,” it added.

Meanwhile, the agency said one of the themes discussed during Mr. Tzay’s visit was the desire of Indigenous People for self-determination as move towards independence, defending their rights, and preserving their cultural identity. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana