THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) on Thursday said it intercepted smuggled cigarettes worth P9.86-million smuggled cigarettes in the Port of Davao.

In a statement, the BoC has uncovered the 251 master cases, each containing 50 reams of illicit cigarettes concealed inside a fake courier truck and discovered during a checkpoint operation along a major road leading to Davao City.

“The smuggled goods were hidden among blue crates and personal effects in an attempt to avoid detection,” it said.

BoC said this is part of BoC’s commitment to President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s orders to intensify anti-smuggling efforts, promote regional economic stability, and safeguard government revenues from illicit trade. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante