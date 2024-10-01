HIGHLANDS Prime, Inc. (HPI), a subsidiary of SM Prime Holdings, Inc., has unveiled its Ochre Tower project within Tagaytay Highlands, a mountain resort and mixed-use development in Tagaytay, with completion scheduled for 2029.

Ochre Tower will break ground in October and be completed by 2029, the company said in a statement last week.

“Ochre is only one of five mid-rise residential buildings with five to nine floors comprising a composite design that is inspired by all things Tagaytay Highlands,” HPI said in a media release on Sept. 26.

Ochre units range from 46.12 to 97 square meters and provide spaces for both work and leisure, according to the company.

The unit price ranges from P10.9 million to P21.2 million, not including penthouse units.

The company said it envisions this low-density condominium development to promote open-air activities.

“Highlands Residences is confident that there will be strong interest in its Ochre Tower as Tagaytay Highlands remains committed to sustain its vision to be the exclusive leisure property of choice amid the demand for luxury mountain resort living,” it added. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante