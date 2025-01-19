THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said that it has partnered with San Miguel Foods, Inc. to provide market access to corn farmers.

In a statement on Sunday, the DA said that it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with San Miguel Foods to provide corn growers with direct access to a market for their crops.

“This partnership offers farmers direct access to buyers, but we must also invest in postharvest facilities to ensure high-quality crops that meet market demands,” Agriculture Undersecretary Roger V. Navarro said.

The agency added that the partnership also aims to resolve supply chain issues currently faced by corn growers.

“The agreement ensures farmers will receive secure and timely payments through bank transfers, addressing one of the sector’s key pain points,” the agency added.

The DA said that it was looking to expand its network of post-harvest facilities as part of its strategy to mitigate crop losses.

“This infrastructure is expected to complement the marketing channels created under the partnership,” the agency added.

Earlier, the DA said it is seeking to increase the production of corn crops to meet at least 81% of domestic demand.

Yellow corn, feed wheat, soybeans, and sorghum are raw materials for animal feed. These materials are imported when domestic output cannot meet demand. White corn is used for human consumption.

The DA’s National Corn Program is seeking to increase yellow corn yields to 5.17 metric tons (MT) per hectare this year, with the target set at 2.29 metric tons per hectare for white corn. — Adrian H. Halili