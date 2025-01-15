BAGUIO CITY — Roxas, Isabela policemen arrested two drug traders who attempted to smuggle out P26 million worth of dried marijiuana leaves, already in brick form, in Mallig town in Isabela Tuesday evening.

Policemen were manning a checkpoint at Barangay Nuesa, Roxas, when a speeding black SUV breached the checkpoint by ramming through the barricades and a police patrol vehicle, prompting policemen to give chase.

After two hours, policemen caught up on the SUV and arrested the suspects.

At least 222 bricks of dried marijuana leaves with a total worth of P26.6 million, 19 rolled marijuana leaves worth P2,280, including a hand grenade, were discovered inside the vehicle.

The suspects were initially identified as alias “JD,” a college student and a call center agent; and alias “Rick”, a kitchen staff, both from Barangay Barangka Ilaya, Mandaluyong City.

The two will be facing charges for violating RA 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and illegal possession of explosives. — Artemio A. Dumlao