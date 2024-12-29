SAN MIGUEL-led New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) is investigating the alleged unfair treatment of baggage porters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), the private operator of the country’s main gateway said.

“As the airport operator, we have a responsibility to maintain standards and ensure that all service providers treat their employees fairly, respect their rights, and comply with labor laws,” NNIC said in a statement on Sunday.

The porters are employed by a third-party service provider, NNIC said, adding that they are not directly employed by the NNIC.

According to the NNIC, the service provider’s contract was last renewed by the Manila International Airport Authority in 2022 and will remain effective for the next three years or until 2025.

“As NAIA’s operator, we want to build a workplace that reflects our vision of a modern, efficient airport, where personnel and travelers alike can benefit from an atmosphere of fairness, respect, professionalism and accountability,” NNIC said.

It said that aside from the planned modernization efforts for NAIA, it also prioritizes improving work conditions for workers under its direct employment through better compensation and implementing just workplace policies. — Ashley Erika O. Jose