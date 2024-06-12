THE Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) has awarded the P606.53-million Port of Tapal expansion project to BNR Construction and Development Corp.

In a notice dated May 31, the PPA said that the project has been awarded to the Cebu-based construction company for submitting the lowest bid.

The Port of Tapal, one of the major and busiest ports in the country, is situated in Barangay Tapal, Ubay town in Bohol.

“Pursuant to the provisions of the bid documents, you are hereby instructed to formally enter into a contract with us and to post the required performance security in the form and amount stipulated in the Instructions to Bidders, within 10 days from the receipt of this notice of award,” PPA General Manager Jay Daniel R. Santiago said.

The PPA said that if the contractor fails to finalize the contract or furnish the required performance security, it may result in the cancellation of the award.

Ten companies competed in the bidding process for the Tapal Port expansion project, including BNR Construction, Marra Builders, Inc., Octagon Concrete Solutions, Inc., Khan Kon Chi Construction and Development Corp., Sunwest, Inc., WTG Construction & Development Corp., Goldridge Const. & Devt. Corp., MAC Builders Corp., and UKC Builders, Inc.

According to the PPA, BNR Construction was identified as the bidder with the lowest calculated bid for the project, and the company successfully met the technical and financial prerequisites assessed during the evaluation conducted on May 23-24. — Ashley Erika O. Jose