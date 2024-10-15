SAN MIGUEL Corp. (SMC) and Ayala Land, Inc., through Ayala Greenfield Development Corp., will commence construction of the Ayala Greenfield Interchange next month.

“We are not simply breaking ground on a new infrastructure project; we are laying the foundation for enhanced connectivity and growth, enriching the lives of the communities that we serve,” Ayala Land Chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala said in a media release on Monday.

The two companies initiated the groundbreaking for the project on Monday.

The project is considered a critical infrastructure development aimed at enhancing connectivity and driving economic growth in Southern Luzon, according to Ayala Land.

Ayala Greenfield Development is a joint venture between Ayala Land and the Greenfield Group, the developer of the 550-hectare premier residential Greenfield Estates in Laguna.

Once completed, the Ayala Greenfield Interchange will connect South Luzon Expressway (SLEx) Toll Road 3 (TR3) to local roads while enhancing access to both SLEx and the STAR Tollway.

The interchange will also reduce travel time for travelers from Ayala Greenfield Estates, as it aims to provide direct access to AyalaLand Premier’s residential community, Ayala Land said.

The improved full-directional facility will enable seamless movement between SLEx and Sto. Tomas, Batangas, the company said, adding that it is also banking on the completion of SLEx Toll Road 4, which will cut travel time between Sto. Tomas, Batangas, and Lucena to 45 minutes from the usual three hours.

“We are proud to partner with Ayala on this project. This is part of SMC Infrastructure’s larger initiative to improve and expand our southern tollways network, particularly the South Luzon Expressway. By the end of the year, we expect to turn it into a 6×6-lane expressway. With this, we can better support and sustain the long-term growth of the Calabarzon region,” SMC President and Chief Executive Officer Ramon S. Ang said in a statement.

SMC is currently conducting the expansion of SLEx, which hit 70% completion as of August and is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

At the local bourse on Monday, shares in SMC ended 45 centavos, or 0.51% higher, at P88.95 apiece, while shares in Ayala Land gained 65 centavos, or 1.84%, to end at P36 each. — Ashley Erika O. Jose