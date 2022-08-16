ELECTRICITY distributor Davao Light and Power Co., Inc. (DLPC) is set to build a new digital substation in Panabo City, Davao del Norte to address the growing power demand in the area.

“We are determined to supply reliable electricity and remain a steadfast partner in the progress of the communities we serve. We continue to invest in the latest technologies to align with the international standards of power distribution,” said DLPC President and Chief Operating Officer Rodger S. Velasco in a media release.

The company said that power demand in the areas has increased to 75 megawatts (MW) and the distribution utility now serves over 86,000 customers.

DLPC said the new Panabo substation will have a capacity of 33 megavolt-amperes (MVA) or more than three times that of the existing substation in Caganguhan.

The facility can restore electricity in case of emergency outages in nearby areas by remotely switching from one power source to another, and be controlled remotely for faster troubleshooting.

The new substation will be DLPC’s fourth substation in the area. The company said its first substation started energizing Panabo City and the municipalities of Carmen, Dujali, and Sto. Tomas in 1994, distributing over 20 MW to 25,000 customers. — Ashley Erika O. Jose